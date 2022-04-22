Advertisement

Couple electrocuted to death while fractal burning, authorities say

Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in Wisconsin. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a deadly fire where two people died in what looks to have been a tragic accident earlier this month.

Marathon County Deputy Chad Billeb said Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died as the result of electrocution while fractal burning.

Fire crews were originally called to the couple’s home on April 6 for reports of a fire and their bodies were found in the garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Billeb said evidence at the scene showed the two were in the process of fractal burning.

WSAW reports fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, is a process that creates designs on wood using high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. The patterns and design look like lightning strikes.

Deputy Billeb said the fractal burning practice is sometimes done by using high voltage from a microwave. It is popular on social media, but extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Home of Leawood racer sent to prison for tax evasion, fraud sells at auction for $2.4 million

Latest News

A tree planting ceremony on Friday provided a teaching moment for students at Ponderosa...
Cpl. Jacob Moore honored by elementary school with tree planting
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River
The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
The VA of Eastern Kansas says they have not fired anyone for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
VAEK: No one has been fired for refusing vaccines
After 1 hour, Dillons distributed 50 yards of composting soil to celebrate Earth Day, free to...
Free composting soil distributed at Dillons for Earth Day gone after 1 hour