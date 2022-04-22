Advertisement

Chiefs GM Veach to start dialogue on deal for Brown Jr. after the draft

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach...
FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks to the media in Kansas City, Mo. The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (KY3)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the NFL draft just six days away, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach discussed where the team is at now.

A big offseason move for the Chiefs is assuring Patrick Mahomes’ safety.

Kansas City tagged Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in March who has no agent at the moment.

Veach said the two parties were in talks about a longer deal but have stopped as brown finds another one.

Veach said Tyreek Hill’s trade to the Miami Dolphins allows some flexibility with the cap as well.

“On one end, the player likes to take their time and really assess the current and future markets. On the flip side, a team is going through a draft process and they have a ton on their plate and kind of get through meetings and the board and then usually after everyone just takes a deep breath and then the draft ends and there’s a chunk of time in between the final mandatory OTA’s -- there’s a lot of dialogue.”

Both sides have until July 15 to agree to a new contract or he’ll play this season on his franchise tender.

The Chiefs have 12 picks at their disposal for the draft this year, eight of them are in the first four rounds, and many fans are asking for a receiver to replace Hill.

Veach wants patience because of how deep this year’s class is with receivers and edge rushers as well. He said the running back class is something to keep an eye on too.

“When you factor in that Covid year last year and some of the guys that stayed in school there is -- I’ve never seen such a large group of 5th, 6th, 7th running backs so like the list of names goes from the top of the ceiling to the bottom,” he said. “I told the guys that my prediction is there’s going to be a thousand yard rusher that is an undrafted free agent or 7th round pick just by the sure volume of numbers.”

The draft kicks off the 28th in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Home of Leawood racer sent to prison for tax evasion, fraud sells at auction for $2.4 million

Latest News

Key stakeholders who will help decide the future of the Chiefs and Royals stadiums discussed...
‘Baseball belongs downtown’: Representatives from Chiefs, Royals talk future of stadiums
Topeka’s Bekah Henderson preps for Special Olympics USA Games
IX AT 50: Topeka’s Bekah Henderson preps for Special Olympics USA Games
A former Shawnee heights basketball champion will lead another area team and more.
Morning Sports
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson