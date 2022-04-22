Chiefs GM Veach to start dialogue on deal for Brown Jr. after the draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the NFL draft just six days away, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach discussed where the team is at now.

A big offseason move for the Chiefs is assuring Patrick Mahomes’ safety.

Kansas City tagged Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in March who has no agent at the moment.

Veach said the two parties were in talks about a longer deal but have stopped as brown finds another one.

Veach said Tyreek Hill’s trade to the Miami Dolphins allows some flexibility with the cap as well.

“On one end, the player likes to take their time and really assess the current and future markets. On the flip side, a team is going through a draft process and they have a ton on their plate and kind of get through meetings and the board and then usually after everyone just takes a deep breath and then the draft ends and there’s a chunk of time in between the final mandatory OTA’s -- there’s a lot of dialogue.”

Both sides have until July 15 to agree to a new contract or he’ll play this season on his franchise tender.

The Chiefs have 12 picks at their disposal for the draft this year, eight of them are in the first four rounds, and many fans are asking for a receiver to replace Hill.

Veach wants patience because of how deep this year’s class is with receivers and edge rushers as well. He said the running back class is something to keep an eye on too.

“When you factor in that Covid year last year and some of the guys that stayed in school there is -- I’ve never seen such a large group of 5th, 6th, 7th running backs so like the list of names goes from the top of the ceiling to the bottom,” he said. “I told the guys that my prediction is there’s going to be a thousand yard rusher that is an undrafted free agent or 7th round pick just by the sure volume of numbers.”

The draft kicks off the 28th in Las Vegas.

