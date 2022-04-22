Board of Regents approves new K-State cybersecurity degree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new cybersecurity degree program at Kansas State University has been approved by the Kansas Board of Regents.

According to K-State, the cybersecurity program will be added as the 13th Bachelor of Science degree program offered at K-State’s Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.

“The addition of the cybersecurity degree program to our portfolio is an exciting one,” said Matt O’Keefe, dean of the College of Engineering. “This area has a huge opportunity for growth in our local and state economies, so we are pleased to be able to provide the necessary education to spur that development.”

K-State says the new 120-credit-hour curriculum will be offered by the computer science department during the fall semester of 2022. Eugene Vasserman, Michelle Muson-Serban Simu Keystone research scholar and associate professor of computer science, will direct the new program.

As computers are integrated into our daily lives, K-State says the need to protect our information has become more and more important, and now the demand for cybersecurity professionals is at an all-time high.

The university presented data from Cyber Seek, which states that there are more than 2,500 cybersecurity jobs available in Kansas, with more than 3,000 in the Kansas City metro area.

K-State says after the first graduates of the program have completed their degrees; the college will then seek accreditation for the program by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET. According to K-State, that is the standard ABET process to receive program accreditation.

