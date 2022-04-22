Advertisement

Board of Regents approves new K-State cybersecurity degree

A new cybersecurity degree program at Kansas State University has been approved by the Kansas...
A new cybersecurity degree program at Kansas State University has been approved by the Kansas Board of Regents.(CBS)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new cybersecurity degree program at Kansas State University has been approved by the Kansas Board of Regents.

According to K-State, the cybersecurity program will be added as the 13th Bachelor of Science degree program offered at K-State’s Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.

“The addition of the cybersecurity degree program to our portfolio is an exciting one,” said Matt O’Keefe, dean of the College of Engineering. “This area has a huge opportunity for growth in our local and state economies, so we are pleased to be able to provide the necessary education to spur that development.”

K-State says the new 120-credit-hour curriculum will be offered by the computer science department during the fall semester of 2022. Eugene Vasserman, Michelle Muson-Serban Simu Keystone research scholar and associate professor of computer science, will direct the new program.

As computers are integrated into our daily lives, K-State says the need to protect our information has become more and more important, and now the demand for cybersecurity professionals is at an all-time high.

The university presented data from Cyber Seek, which states that there are more than 2,500 cybersecurity jobs available in Kansas, with more than 3,000 in the Kansas City metro area.

K-State says after the first graduates of the program have completed their degrees; the college will then seek accreditation for the program by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET. According to K-State, that is the standard ABET process to receive program accreditation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School
Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Home of Leawood racer sent to prison for tax evasion, fraud sells at auction for $2.4 million

Latest News

Scattered storms again Saturday evening
Windy and warm this evening and storm chances Saturday
The Leavenworth Police Department released the body cam video of the fatal shooting of Antonio...
GRAPHIC: Leavenworth police released body cam video of 2017 fatal shooting
Live at Five
FILE
Plainville man convicted of $10 million check-kiting scheme
FILE
Ronald McDonald House to host annual Sporting Clays event Saturday