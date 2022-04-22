Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: I-70 back open in NW Kansas, other roads closed due to blowing dust, fires

Blowing dust has forced the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to closed a portion of I-70 from Colby to Goodland.(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 5:22 p.m. Update: Wind-fueled grass fires are forcing evacuations in Benkelman, Neb., according to emergency management for Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Sherman counties. Residents are being asked to immediately evacuate Main Street and east of town, north of the railroad due to the uncontained wildfire.

K-283 is closed between U.S. 36 and the Nebraska state line due to high winds, low visibility and fires.

High winds forced I-70 to close from Colby to Goodland earlier in the day due to blowing dust and numerous crashes.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of one of those crashes involving a semi. I-70 was also closed in Colorado due to a weather-related crash.

Update 3:30 PM: I 70 eastbound in Colorado has been temporarily shut down due to an accident and should be open...

Posted by Sherman County KS Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 22, 2022

4:47 p.m. Update: Eastbound and westbound lanes I-70 between Goodland and Colby has reopened, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. I-70 had been temporarily closed due to winds, zero-visibility conditions and vehicle crashes.

4:42 p.m. Update: Northbound and southbound K-283 is being closed between U.S. 36 and the Nebraska state line due to high winds, low visibility and fires, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The closing will remain until conditions improve.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has closed both east and westbound lanes of I-70 from Colby to Goodland due to blowing dust and high winds. The closing took place at 2:40 p.m. and will remain until conditions improve.

Due to high winds, zero-visibility conditions and vehicle crashes, drivers are in northwest Kansas are advised not to travel in the wind if possible.

Trooper Tod Hileman shared dashcam video from a trooper parked along I-70. In it, you see vehicles drive by and disappear into the dusty haze. Hileman said more semi crashes are being reported in the area.

Whoa! Watch how vehicles disappear into the dust along I-70 between Colby and the Kansas state line. https://bit.ly/3EGHtBC

Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Friday, April 22, 2022

Check kandrive.org for updated road conditions.

