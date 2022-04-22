‘Baseball belongs downtown’: Representatives from Chiefs, Royals talk future of stadiums

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Key stakeholders who will help decide the future of the Chiefs and Royals stadiums discussed what’s next for both organizations at the Downtown Council Annual Luncheon Friday.

The Kansas City Downtown Council’s previously released Imagine Downtown KC 2030 Strategic Plan highlighted eight goals for the future of downtown Kansas City.

A downtown ballpark is listed as one of the Catalytic Projects that could “have a profound impact on Downtown Kansas City.”

“We continue our current evaluation of the possibility. We think baseball belongs downtown when you look around the country,” Kansas City Royals Senior Vice President & COO Brooks Sherman said. “When you look at those cities and what they’ve done, there is not a single one that regrets putting that stadium downtown.”

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan briefly weighed in on the possibility of downtown baseball in Kansas City.

“This is not a Chiefs statement,” Donovan said. “This is a Mark Donovan statement: baseball downtown is where it belongs.”

When asked about the future of the Kansas City Chiefs stadium, Donovan said the Chiefs are currently conducting a $500,000 study of Arrowhead and GEHA Field to examine costs of renovations to the current stadium and the costs of building a new stadium.

“Clark (Hunt) sat down with us a couple of weeks ago and said, ‘Just so everyone knows, the people in this room are making the biggest decision in the history of our franchise. Don’t screw it up,’” Donovan said. “There’s a responsibility in that and an opportunity.”

Donovan said the reality is that the Chiefs have a long way to go before a decision is made. “We are way early in the process. Arrowhead is special. It’s special to this town. It’s special to these families,” Donovan said. “It’s special to the Hunt family.

That’s their dad’s building. That’s going to play a factor in all of this.”

Sherman and Donovan said the Chiefs and Royals are working together as they evaluate options. Both said when a decision is made, they want it to be one that will positively impact both organizations for the next 50 years.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.