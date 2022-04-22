AAA aims to reduce toxic waste, plant more trees with new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Automobile Association (AAA) has a new car battery program, called “Batteries for Trees,” that could lead to more trees in national forests.

Until May 1, AAA said they will plant a new tree for every car battery replaced and recycled at its Emergency Roadside Service, its Mobile Battery Service, or any of its AAA Car Care, Insurance, and Travel locations.

According to AAA, the campaign funded over 8,400 new trees, which was an increase of 40% compared to 2020. AAA announced it has a goal, for 2022, of more than 10,000 new trees.

“AAA and our Associates recognize the importance of recycling batteries and take great pride in promoting and participating in this “green initiative,”” said Amber Zionkowski, Corporate Citizenship Manager. “The success of this particular program suggests that AAA’s year-round commitment to environmental responsibility is not only important to us, but to our members as well.”

AAA states that almost 100% of car batteries can be recycled to reduce toxic waste, plus it reduces the demand for original materials that make new products.

Battery Service Solutions, AAA’s car battery supplier, will collect and recycle all the old batteries, as a partner in AAA’s 2022 Batteries for Trees campaign.

On top of that, AAA says it will also fund additional tree plantings to reflect the “green activities” and volunteering its associates take on during April. Plus, customers that visit any AAA retail store or AAA Car Care location can donate $1 or more to support tree planting until May 1.

All trees will be planted through the Arbor Day Foundation, according to AAA.

