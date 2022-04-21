Wichita man behind Osage Co. bars after deputies find meth in vehicle

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was arrested for possession of meth after Osage Co. deputies stopped him for a traffic violation.

Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near milepost 157 on I-35 for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, deputies said they found methamphetamine.

Deputies said they arrested the driver, David C. Hesford Jr., 42, of Wichita, and booked him into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, criminal use of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

