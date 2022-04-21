Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Liz

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week we introduce you to our Wednesday’s Children.

This week, we meet 14-year-old Liz as she pops some product at Cashmere Popcorn with Lori Hutchinson.

Liz tells Lori that she loves the outdoors and video games, and wants to pursue a creative once she grows up. She tells us what kind of forever family she would like to support her along the way.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

