U.S. Marshals apprehend man 7 months after Lawrence armed robbery, burglary

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - About 7 months after a Lawrence armed robbery and burglary, U.S. Marshals apprehended the man allegedly responsible and turned him over to Douglas Co. deputies.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, U.S. Marshals found wanted Wesley James Tolbert, 25, of Baldwin City, and arrested him in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Dr.

Deputies said Tolbert was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office where he was then booked into the Douglas Co. Jail for an outstanding warrant.

Deputies noted that the warrant Tolbert was wanted for was related to an armed robbery and burglary in Lawrence in October 2021.

