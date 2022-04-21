US-36 highway blocked in Republic County after commercial vehicle collides with train
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COURTLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A highway in north-central Kansas was blocked Thursday morning after a commercial vehicle collided with a train, authorities said.
The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. on US-36 highway, just west of Courtland in Republic County.
According to a post from KANdrive.org, multiple train cars derailed as a result of the collision. Upright train cars were reported to be blocking US-36.
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were responding to the scene.
Additional details, including whether any injuries resulted from the collision, weren’t immediately available.
