US-36 highway blocked in Republic County after commercial vehicle collides with train

COURTLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A highway in north-central Kansas was blocked Thursday morning after a commercial vehicle collided with a train, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. on US-36 highway, just west of Courtland in Republic County.

According to a post from KANdrive.org, multiple train cars derailed as a result of the collision. Upright train cars were reported to be blocking US-36.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were responding to the scene.

Additional details, including whether any injuries resulted from the collision, weren’t immediately available.

