United Way Volunteer Event connects Topekans with nonprofits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka put together an event meant to get people involved in volunteering.

The Topeka Volunteer Event was free for volunteers to learn and talk with non-profits about all the ways they can help the community and make a difference.

According to Jessica Barraclough, the director of volunteer engagement for the United Way, roughly 43 non-profit partners attended the event to get people interested.

“I think the reality is that it doesn’t matter what age you are,” said Barraclough. “Whether you are young and just getting started in your volunteering, or you are a wise community member in Topeka, and you are looking for something to do, volunteering provides you an opportunity to connect and engage with other people.”

Barraclough also wanted to ask volunteers to consider creating an account on topekavolunteers.org. The platform is where anybody can create an account for free and see volunteer postings every day.

“In a given day we have probably over 100 opportunities that individuals can sign up for, so if you are looking for a way to volunteer make sure you have an account,” said Barraclough.

Barraclough says that volunteering can be a great thing to do, especially, since the pandemic started.

“We have spent the last couple of years, I think a little bit isolated, a little bit at home, and what a great way to get back out into our community, to give back, and work with all of our non-profit partners across the community to do good through volunteerism.”

