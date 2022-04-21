Advertisement

Topeka students get hands-on barnyard experience

By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka students had some fun with barnyard animals on Thursday, April 21, thanks to Advisors Excel.

Advisors hosted a barnyard event for students from Sheldon Head Start and Pine Ridge Prep Preschool. The event featured a live animal petting zoo with ducks, pigs, goats, puppies, and sheep, but teachers and staff said the event brings a unique opportunity for the kids.

“The experience, I mean this is something that maybe some of them have never had the opportunity to be around, you know real-life farm animals,” said Gabrielle Tanner, Sheldon Head Start, and Pine Ridge Prep Preschool’s Principal. “For some of our friends, honestly, sitting with the puppies seemed therapeutic and just the joy of being with animals. Kids are amazing, couple them with animals and you’ve got nothing cuter or loving.”

Tanner thanked Advisors Excel for the event since this is the first barnyard event put together since 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A huge thank you to advisors excel for one being willing and two putting in the effort and work to make an event like this happen,” said Tanner. “We know it is a lot.”

