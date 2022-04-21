Topeka Police and Shawnee County Drug Task Force serve search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 Block of S.W. 29th St., on April 20th. In a press release the Topeka police say the investigation is ongoing as they continue to look into the matter.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or leave an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

