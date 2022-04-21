Advertisement

Topeka Police and Shawnee County Drug Task Force serve search warrant

The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a...
The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 Block of S.W. 29th St., on April 20th.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3100 Block of S.W. 29th St., on April 20th. In a press release the Topeka police say the investigation is ongoing as they continue to look into the matter.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or leave an anonymous tip by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

