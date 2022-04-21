Topeka man jailed in Osage Co. after deputies find meth in car

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been booked into the Osage Co. Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

Just after 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, April 20, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near mile marker 140 on US-75 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said they found methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Charles D. Balocca, 59, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

