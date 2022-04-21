Topeka High assistant principal wins bronze medal at Boston Marathon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rob Hays went from running track and cross country at Topeka West to nearly 40 years later, toeing the line at the oldest marathon in the U.S., The Boston Marathon.

“It went fabulously, in fact I had a goal of just going in and doing the best job that I possibly can. As it would have turned out, I was able to finish 901st and first out of over 25,000, placed third in my age group and had a personal best and it could not have gone better,” said Hays.

He also set a new personal record of 2:45:41--

He says crossing the finish line in Boston was everything he dreamt it would be.

“I’m big into visualization. I visualized thousands of people and that exactly what it was showing up to the field and walking to where the start is being around thousands of people who are doing the same thing. It was just a positive vibe and those are my people, we all had smiles on our faces and we were just ready to do.”

Hays is in his 50′s and says with the right dedication and hard work, there is nothing one can’t accomplish.

“About three weeks prior to the race, I had a 100 mile week, maybe a little unusual for someone my age. But, I’m healthy, I can do it, I stayed healthy and it’s those kinds of things that I think you need to do to put yourself in a position to build up.”

Hays isn’t sitting still, he will be running the Top City Half-Marathon this Saturday, and has hopes to run the Chicago Marathon this fall.

