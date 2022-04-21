Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are currently on scene at a house fire near French Middle School in Topeka.

Crews were called to a home at 5205 SW 32nd St. around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of a fully involved structure. The home is located about a half-block west of SW Fairlawn and less than a half-mile south of I-470.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames coming from the garage, which became the biggest issue with the winds. No one was in the home.

Damage appears to be concentrated to the garage area of the home.

While the fire has been contained to the original home, there is extensive heat damage to the siding of the home next door.

Firefighters attempted to rescue a cat from the home, however, it did not survive.

Investigators are on the scene.

13 NEWS has crews on scene and will continue to update this story as new information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.