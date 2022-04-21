Advertisement

Cat perishes in house fire near French Middle School

5205 SW 32nd St. house fire
5205 SW 32nd St. house fire(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are currently on scene at a house fire near French Middle School in Topeka.

Crews were called to a home at 5205 SW 32nd St. around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of a fully involved structure. The home is located about a half-block west of SW Fairlawn and less than a half-mile south of I-470.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames coming from the garage, which became the biggest issue with the winds. No one was in the home.

Damage appears to be concentrated to the garage area of the home.

While the fire has been contained to the original home, there is extensive heat damage to the siding of the home next door.

Firefighters attempted to rescue a cat from the home, however, it did not survive.

Investigators are on the scene.

13 NEWS has crews on scene and will continue to update this story as new information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Renee Lynn Larson
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband
Joseph Vonsoosten
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to meet someone thought to be a child
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
Zachary Ford (left) and Michael R. P. Wilkins (right)
Pair arrested after deputies led on chase through North Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner 2021
State business leaders to converge on Capital City for Annual Dinner
(FILE)
National sources tout Topeka housing market as 17th most affordable in U.S.
From left to right, Tara C. Pittman, Robert M. Smith, Bradley L. Hanvy, Logan N. Martin
Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka
Linda Cook
Former K-State president chief of staff honored with leadership award