Thursday forecast: Tracking a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The dense fog this morning should dissipate around 8am today. Temperatures this afternoon will be warm in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies today and southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. We are tracking a warm front for this afternoon that will bring some scattered rain showers to the area. This evening there is a dryline in Central Kansas that could fire up a few thunderstorms when it passes through. Not expecting widespread thunder, but the environment will be favorable for a few thunderstorms in Central Kansas and maybe Northeast Kansas as well.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Scattered rain and storms possible before midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to near 40 mph.

Focusing on today’s storm potential, isolated storms could develop along a dryline late this afternoon and evening. The strength and timing of these storms depends on how far and how fast the warm front moves through beforehand. Should severe storms develop, the hazards this afternoon are isolated gold ball size hail, 60 mph winds, and a low tornado threat, especially in South-Central and Central Kansas. The farther north the warm front goes, the better our chances for seeing strong to severe storms as this will “open” the area south of the warm front. The threat is clear by tonight with temperatures staying warm behind the front in the mid 60s.

We are looking at mostly sunny skies in the area on Friday with a storm chance Friday night in Western Kansas. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the 80s with breezy south winds at 20 to 30 mph gusting to near 40 mph. A line of storms is likely to develop in Western Kansas overnight Friday with damaging winds the biggest hazard. As the line moves east in to Central Kansas, it is uncertain if they will be able to maintain their strength or if they will weaken significantly before arriving in Central Kansas early Saturday morning. As of now, it looks like the strongest of the storms Friday night and Saturday morning will be inn western Kansas.

Friday night severe weather risk area (WIBW)

The line of storms could redevelop in East Kansas Saturday afternoon and could provide a chance for some severe weather, mainly wind. Otherwise, temperatures Saturday will be warm in the mid 70s with winds staying strong from the south at 20 to 30 mph gusting to near 40 mph. A cold front arrives Saturday night and cools us to the 40s Saturday night and mid 60s on Sunday.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

If you are outside this week and you hear thunder, go inside because you are in danger and close enough to be struck by lightning. Keep checking back daily for updates to any changes to this weather pattern.

Slight severe risk Thursday (WIBW)

Slight severe risk Friday (WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.