State business leaders to converge on Capital City for Annual Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s business leaders will converge on the Capital City for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says its Annual Dinner is one of the largest business leader and policymaker gatherings in the state and 2022′s will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. It said the dinner will feature presentations from the Chamber’s annual Ad Astra Award winner and recognize the Chamber Champions.

The Chamber said the Ad Astra recipient, BKD CPAs & Advisors, is a Kansas business chosen for its unique contribution to the economic health and welfare of the state and its community.

“For nearly 100 years, BKD CPAs & Advisors and its employees have had a tremendous impact on our state,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “Its continued focus on being a trusted advisor built on a strong character, respect for all, and no-hold-barred standard of excellence are why the organization is among the country’s best tax, accounting, and advisory firms.”

Cobb continued, “Additionally, the BKD team demonstrated its commitment to its customers and communities during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. It provided hundreds of hours of valuable information at no cost to companies and organizations while supporting community organizations that focused on feeding and providing health care and shelter to those who had been furloughed or lost their jobs. The Kansas Chamber and its members are thrilled to recognize BKD and its employees for their contributions to Kansas with the 2022 Ad Astra Award.”

The Chamber noted that the Chamber Champions are members whose support of and engagement with it goes beyond expectations and enhances its ability to lead the state’s business community. These honorees will not be revealed until the night of the dinner.

The Chamber also said the evening will feature remarks from keynote speaker Kristen Soltis Anderson. As a nationally recognized pollster, author, commentator and founding partner of Echelon Insights, Anderson regularly advises corporate and government leaders about polling and messaging strategies.

According to the Chamber, Anderson also hosts SiriusXM’s “The Trendline with Kristen Soltis Anderson” on its nonpartisan P.O.T.U.S. politics channel and author of The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (And How Republicans Can Keep Up).

Also in attendance will be Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb, Board Chairman and UCI Chairman Chuck Greir, Presenting Sponsor, NIC, now part of Tyler Technologies’ Liz Thomas and Speaker Sponsor Security Benefit’s Barry Ward.

The dinner will begin at 6:30 with the program starting at 7 p.m. in Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr.

