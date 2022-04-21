St. Marys police search for stolen construction trailer
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Marys police are on the hunt for a stolen trailer that went missing from a local construction site.
St. Marys police say they are looking for a trailer that was stolen full of construction equipment and tools. It was stolen sometime overnight between Tuesday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 20, from a local construction site.
Police said a heavy chain and padlock were cut from the trailer.
If anyone has information about the incident, they should call the St. Marys Police Department at 785-321-1911.
