Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson.

Sulzen-Watson competes in track and field and powerlifting for the Junior Blues.

He maintains a 4.06 GPA and takes part in National Honor Society, Freshman Mentor Program and Robotics Club.

Up next, he plans to attend Emporia State to study engineering.

