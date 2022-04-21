Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Zach Sulzen-Watson.
Sulzen-Watson competes in track and field and powerlifting for the Junior Blues.
He maintains a 4.06 GPA and takes part in National Honor Society, Freshman Mentor Program and Robotics Club.
Up next, he plans to attend Emporia State to study engineering.
