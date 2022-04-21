Reports: Villanova’s Jay Wright to retire after 21 seasons

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WIBW) - Villanova head men’s basketball coach Jay Wright is set to retire, per multiple reports.

In his 21 seasons leading the Wildcats, the Hall of Fame coach won two national championships (2016, 2018), eight Big East regular season titles, five Big East conference tournament championships, and made four trips to the Final Four, including this season.

The eventual national champions, the Kansas Jayhawks, took down Villanova 81-65 before going on to beat North Carolina in the title game.

Wright finished his career at Villanova with a 520-197 record. He was named Naismith Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2016 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

The Athletic reports Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune will fill in the role vacated by Wright.

