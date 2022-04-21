Advertisement

Owner of 40-year-old Spa hangs up the apron

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The long-time owner of a Topeka spa is putting down her apron.

Cindy Martin, the owner of “His and Her” Salon and Day Spa, is retiring. Customskin Medspa will take over at the building, located at 3311 SW 6th street, starting Friday, April 22.

According to Martin, she first started at her first salon, located at 1403 SW 6th, but then after 20 years, Martin wanted to expand. She purchased the current location and transformed it into the Salon and Day Spa. She was able to do massages, facials, body wraps, manicures, and pedicures, along with trimming and styling hair.

Cindy told 13 NEWS that the community is what kept her going for the 40 years she was in business.

“I think my love for the industry and my passion for it, and then my compassion for the people in the community that have supported me,” said Martin.

Cindy also wanted to assure her regulars that any gift certificates will be honored by the new owners and they will likely add some new features.

“They are gonna take it forward as it was and they are gonna bring in all their new and exciting things as well,” said Martin.

Cindy also said she is a golfer, so she will be enjoying that in retirement.

