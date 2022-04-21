Advertisement

One dead after car goes airborne in Miami Co., hits tree, roof of nearby home

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCYRUS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a car lost control on railroad tracks in Miami Co., went airborne, and then hit a tree and the roof of a nearby home.

Around 4:38 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call from a resident with reports of an injury crash near 223rd and 3rd St. in Bucyrus.

The caller told dispatchers a vehicle had hit a home and the driver was trapped inside.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a gray 2018 Dodge Charger on its passenger side in the backyard of 101 S. 3rd St. situated on the southeast corner of the 223rd St. intersection. There was one person in the car.

An investigation found the Charger had traveled east on 223rd St. when it went over the railroad tracks and lost control. The vehicle went south into a ditch, which caused it to go airborne. It then crossed 3rd St. through the air and hit a tree, the roof of a home and then landed on its side and trapped the driver inside.

Deputies said speed is believed to be a factor in the accident. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also said two residents were inside the home the vehicle hit at the time of the crash and both were unharmed.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to investigate the incident with the help of the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office and its Crime Lab. It said Miami Co. EMS, Louisburg Fire Department and Overland Park Fire Department helped at the scene.

