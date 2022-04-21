Man returns home, finds unknown naked woman in kitchen making cereal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his child to the bus stop Wednesday morning and found an unknown naked woman inside the residence making a bowl of cereal for breakfast, authorities said.

Topeka police officers responded to the incident, which was reported around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 1200 block of S.W. 11th.

According to Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz, the woman may have been under the influence of narcotics or suffering from a mental health crisis,

American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene to treat the woman for a possible knee injury. Munoz said it was unknown how the woman’s knee injury occurred.

The woman then was taken to a local hospital, Munoz said.

No arrests were reported in connection with the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.

