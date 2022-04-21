Advertisement

Man returns home, finds unknown naked woman in kitchen making cereal

Police responded to an incident Wednesday morning in which a man returned to his home in the...
Police responded to an incident Wednesday morning in which a man returned to his home in the 1200 block of S.W. 11th and found an unknown naked woman inside the residence making a bowl of cereal for breakfast, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his child to the bus stop Wednesday morning and found an unknown naked woman inside the residence making a bowl of cereal for breakfast, authorities said.

Topeka police officers responded to the incident, which was reported around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 1200 block of S.W. 11th.

According to Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz, the woman may have been under the influence of narcotics or suffering from a mental health crisis,

American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene to treat the woman for a possible knee injury. Munoz said it was unknown how the woman’s knee injury occurred.

The woman then was taken to a local hospital, Munoz said.

No arrests were reported in connection with the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Renee Lynn Larson
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband
Joseph Vonsoosten
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to meet someone thought to be a child
Zachary Ford (left) and Michael R. P. Wilkins (right)
Pair arrested after deputies led on chase through North Topeka
After weeks of abestos abatement and more than a year since an arson fire, demolition on the...
As demolition continues, so does lawsuit against White Lakes’ owners

Latest News

Thursday morning forecast 6AM
Thursday morning forecast
Crews extinguished a couch fire early Thursday on the front porch of a home at 333 S.W....
Crews extinguish couch fire on front porch of downtown Topeka residence
The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a...
Topeka Police and Shawnee County Drug Task Force serve search warrant