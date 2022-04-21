Advertisement

Man bites, stabs K-9, leaving dog injured, police say

Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife,...
Kurt Dasilva, 44, bit K-9 Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, according to the Fairfield Police Department.(Fairfield Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California said a suspect stabbed and bit a K-9 during a chase Wednesday, which left the dog injured.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the series of events began when a male suspect broke into an elderly victim’s home about 43 miles southwest of Sacramento. The victim was able to flee the home while calling 911.

During that time, dispatchers received another call that the same suspect had just tried to steal an Amazon delivery truck and threatened to kill the driver.

Officers located the suspect inside the elderly victim’s home and attempted to get him to come out without success. Eventually, officers entered the home in an attempt to arrest the man.

K-9 Cort was able to reach the suspect, but the man bit Cort in the face and stabbed the dog in his left side with a knife, police said.

Officers were able to take the man into custody and identified him as Kurt Dasilva, 44. They said it appeared he was under the influence of drugs.

Police said Cort was treated at a nearby veterinary hospital and is “comfortably recovering at home with his handler.”

Dasilva was treated at a local hospital and booked into Solano County Jail on several felony charges, including carjacking, burglary, harming a police dog, and violation of parole.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Renee Lynn Larson
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband
Joseph Vonsoosten
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to meet someone thought to be a child
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
Zachary Ford (left) and Michael R. P. Wilkins (right)
Pair arrested after deputies led on chase through North Topeka

Latest News

Checkpoint
Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
Scattered storms are likely this evening
Severe Storms are possible this evening, then hot and windy Friday
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure law investments
FILE
Kansas among most unsafe states during COVID pandemic
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung