Local law enforcement agencies seize “large amounts of narcotics” during checkpoint enforcements
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies seized “large amounts of narcotics” during a recent checkpoint enforcement operation.
On Thursday, April 21, the Junction City Police Department said it recently collaborated with the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office in a 3-day special operation that targeted major criminals.
JCPD said the operation occurred in Wabaunsee Co. over three days and multiple arrests were made.
In addition to the arrests, JCPD said there were several instances in which “large amounts of narcotics were seized.”
JCPD said the operation is a great example of multiple agencies that collaborated and worked together on a common goal to make the community safer.
Other agencies who collaborated in the operation include:
- Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Junction City Police Department
- Grandview Police Department
- Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Salina Police Department
- Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Newton Police Department
- North Newton Police Department
- Wamego Police Department
