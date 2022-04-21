Advertisement

Kansas receives annual $61.3 million in tobacco settlement

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, Kansas received its annual tobacco settlement payment which totaled $61.3 million.

On Thursday, April 21, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the state received its annual tobacco settlement payment which totaled about $61.3 million.

AG Schmidt noted that 2022′s payment totaled $61,332,864.66.

As it does each year, Schmidt said the annual payment will reimburse Kansas for funds previously appropriated by the Legislature to pay the cost of programs to help children.

Because of the timing of the annual payment compared with the state’s budget cycle, Schmidt said the Legislature appropriates funds each year that will not be received until the following April and then reimburses that amount when the annual payment is received.

Since the first payment was made in 1999, the AG noted that Kansas has been awarded more than $1.36 billion from tobacco manufacturers. He said the settlement payments are meant to offset the costs of tobacco-related illnesses and diseases borne by taxpayers through government-paid medical benefits.

Schmidt said the payments are made each year as required by a legal settlement that resolved claims made by 46 states - including Kansas - against the tobacco companies in the late 90s.

The Kansas Legislature decided years ago that most of the annual payments would be used to pay for various children’s programs.

