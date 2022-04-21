Advertisement

Kansas man gets probation for role in Capitol insurrection

A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for participating in the...
A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Roger Rebegila, 32, of St. Marys, Kansas, was also sentenced to 30 days of home detention, a $2,000 fine and 60 hours of community service. He also must pay $500 toward damages to the Capitol during the riot, The Kansas City Star reported.

Prosecutors said Rebegila entered the Capitol twice, despite being forced out the first time by law enforcement officers. He entered two offices where he witnessed destruction, prosecutors said.

He was not accused of any violence or property destruction while inside the Capitol.

His attorney, David Benowitz, said in a sentencing document filed April 13 that Rebegila was inside the Capitol for a total of nine minutes.

Before his sentencing, Rebegila said “”I do take full responsibility for my actions that day. ... And I’ll never be caught up in this situation again.”

Rebegila is the third of eight Kansas residents charged in the Capitol riot to be sentenced.

