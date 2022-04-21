Advertisement

Kansas among most unsafe states during COVID pandemic

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is among one of the least safe states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With about 66% of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and cases on a general downward trend since the start of 2022, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas is near the bottom of the list.

In order to find which states were safer than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across metrics which include rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and deaths, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas came in at No. 35 with a total score of 52.83. The state had a COVID-19 death rate rank of 30 and a vaccination rate rank of 25.

border states Missouri and Oklahoma came in at 46 and 49. Meanwhile, to the north and west, Nebraska and Colorado came in at 11 and 27.

Oklahoma tied with Oregon and Nevada for the highest death rates due to COVID and Kansas tied with Washington, D.C., and Maine for the highest COVID transmission rates.

The report also found Kansas has a high COVID death rate as well as a high COVID vaccination rate.

Source: WalletHub

The states found to be safest during COVID are as follows:

  1. Maryland
  2. South Dakota
  3. California
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Hawaii

The states found to be the most dangerous during COVID are as follows:

  1. Nevada
  2. West Virginia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Kentucky

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

