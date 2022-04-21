Jury returns guilty verdict in West 6th Street shooting case

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County District Court jury members have returned a guilty verdict for Willie Powell Jr., Grandview Plaza on one count of Intentional Second Degree Murder.

According to County Attorney Krista Blaisdell, the jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday afternoon before returning the guilty verdict.

Powell had been charged in the fatal June 11th, 2021 shooting death of LaVincent Perdue, 23, Grandview Plaza in the parking lot outside of a barbershop in the 700 block of West 6th Street in Junction City.

Perdue was a Fort Riley soldier.

Following the shooting incident, Perdue was transported from the scene by EMS to Geary Community Hospital where he died. Powell turned himself into police in Topeka the next day.

Sentencing for Powell has been scheduled for May 21st at 10 a.m. in Geary County District Court.

