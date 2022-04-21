Home of Leawood racer sent to prison for tax evasion, fraud sells at auction for $2.4 million

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - The former home of a Leawood racer who was most recently sentenced to prison for tax evasion and fraud has been sold at auction for more than $2.4 million.

The former home of Scott Tucker, 59, of Leawood, has been sold at auction for more than $2.4 million after he was sent to prison in March for tax evasion.

Real estate auction site CWS Marketing listed the house as a 4,556 square foot estate with 4 bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms, a kitchen with a breakfast area, a great room, a hearth room, an office, two fireplaces, a terrace, a second-floor loft and balconies with an attached four-car garage.

Before his conviction, Tucker owned Level 5 Sports, a professional auto racing business that he also drove for.

Tucker was convicted of tax evasion and sentenced to three years in prison after a court found he had filed a false or fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service.

In 2018, Tucker was also convicted for a nationwide internet payday lending scheme that defrauded Americans out of $3.5 million. He was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for his role.

In his most recent conviction, Tucker was also ordered to repay $40 million to the IRS in restitution.

The home in question also touts a 4,276 square foot walk-out basement, which includes an additional 1.1 bathrooms, a media room, another office, an exercise room, a game room with a wet bar, a covered patio, storage, and another 4-car garage.

The home is located in the Hallbrook neighborhood and overviews the nearby golf course.

Starting price of the home was listed at $100,000. However, the winning bid totals $2,412,500.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.