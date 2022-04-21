Advertisement

Home of Leawood racer sent to prison for tax evasion, fraud sells at auction for $2.4 million

FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during a break in a practice session for the American Le Mans Series' 12 Hours of Sebring auto race in Sebring, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - The former home of a Leawood racer who was most recently sentenced to prison for tax evasion and fraud has been sold at auction for more than $2.4 million.

The former home of Scott Tucker, 59, of Leawood, has been sold at auction for more than $2.4 million after he was sent to prison in March for tax evasion.

Real estate auction site CWS Marketing listed the house as a 4,556 square foot estate with 4 bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms, a kitchen with a breakfast area, a great room, a hearth room, an office, two fireplaces, a terrace, a second-floor loft and balconies with an attached four-car garage.

Before his conviction, Tucker owned Level 5 Sports, a professional auto racing business that he also drove for.

Tucker was convicted of tax evasion and sentenced to three years in prison after a court found he had filed a false or fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service.

In 2018, Tucker was also convicted for a nationwide internet payday lending scheme that defrauded Americans out of $3.5 million. He was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for his role.

In his most recent conviction, Tucker was also ordered to repay $40 million to the IRS in restitution.

The home in question also touts a 4,276 square foot walk-out basement, which includes an additional 1.1 bathrooms, a media room, another office, an exercise room, a game room with a wet bar, a covered patio, storage, and another 4-car garage.

The home is located in the Hallbrook neighborhood and overviews the nearby golf course.

Starting price of the home was listed at $100,000. However, the winning bid totals $2,412,500.

