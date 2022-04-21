HHHS gears up for pawsitively good time at Paws in the Park on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is ready for a pawsitively good time at Paws in the Park on Saturday.

Helping Hands Humane Society says from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, it will welcome community members and their dogs to Paws in the Park - a family-friendly pet festival to benefit homeless animals.

“We are quickly approaching our fundraising goal of $30,000 for Paws in the Park thanks to our sponsors and community members,” says Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events. “We always look forward to seeing our supporters in person at events like Paws in the Park. It gives us a chance to really say thank you and celebrate the amazing bond we have with companion animals. We especially love seeing dogs who have been adopted from HHHS attend Paws in the Park with their families!”

The annual event is a favorite among Topeka pet owners and animal allies as they take the day to have fun with dogs while helping pets in need.

HHHS said activities will be held both indoors and outdoors, weather permitting.

While the event will begin at 10 a.m., the shelter will officially open for pet adoptions at 11:30 a.m.

HHHS noted that attendees will be required to buy a ticket to attend. Admission will be $15 for an all-access pass to photo ops, agility training, fun educational booths, kids’ crafts, vendor booths with giveaway items, “pawtographs” with Ms. Hobson - the event spokespet - a sniffari for pups and more. The $25 admission will also include a commemorative event t-shirt and swag bag.

The shelter said a microchip special will also be exclusive for event attendees at the microchip booth in the Dorothy Fisher Activity Center. Pets will be able to be microchipped for just $15 - a $25 discount. Pets will be required to be up to date on vaccines.

HHHS noted that retractable leashes will not be allowed at the event and cats who attend must be harnessed or in a carrier.

Tickets can be purchased HERE ahead of time with early packet pickup from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Tickets can also be purchased the day of, however, some shirt sizes will most likely be sold out.

To view adoptable pets at HHHS online, click HERE.

