Gov. urges Legislature to reconsider $250 tax rebate proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor has urged the Legislature to reconsider a proposal to send $250 to every Kansan who paid taxes in 2021.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, April 21, she urged the Legislature to reconsider a proposal for an additional $460 million to be set aside for a one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansans who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 through a Governor’s Budget Amendment. Those who filed as married and filed jointly would be eligible for $500 direct payments.

“We’ve worked hard to get Kansas’ budget back on track after years of mismanagement,” Gov. Kelly said. “Our strong economic growth would not be possible without the hard work of Kansas taxpayers, and I want to return this money to the people who earned it. Especially right now, when we are all experiencing the impact of rising costs at the pump and the grocery store, the state can make an immediate and direct impact to help Kansas families pay their bills and save for the future.”

Kelly said she previously called for the one-time rebate in her budget proposal, however, the full House and Senate rejected the measure. She said similar bipartisan plans have been proposed in v various states, including Missouri.

Under her plan, Kelly said Kansas will return about $460 million to over 1.2 million Kansans who paid taxes in 2021. Additionally, she said by using one-time revenue, no impact will befall the state’s ongoing ability to collect revenues that fund critical services or eliminate the state’s food sales tax.

Kelly noted that the proposal will be paid for with the state’s current budget surplus and is meant to provide relief for Kansans who filed taxes.

To read the full Governor’s Budget Amendment, click HERE.

