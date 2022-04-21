Gov. launches program to increase affordable housing development as state’s economy expands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With economic development vastly expanding in Kansas, Governor Kelly says so too must housing development, which is why she launched a new program on Thursday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, April 21, she announced the launch of a new housing program for developers to address housing needs in communities throughout the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly said the Startup Housing Opportunity Venture Loan program will provide funds to housing developers for expenses incurred before the closing of permanent financing for housing developments.

“A shortage of quality, affordable housing is a barrier to economic growth and development throughout the state - and particularly in rural Kansas,” Kelly said. “Affordable housing is a vital component of recruiting and retaining workers, families, and entrepreneurs to help rural and urban Kansas thrive. We can’t capitalize on our record-breaking economic success if we don’t have affordable housing options for our workforce, and I’m pleased this new program will be another step in addressing this challenge.”

Kelly noted that economic development - including new business recruitment, business expansion and job retention - is highly dependent on available and adequate housing.

To qualify for the SHOVL program, Kelly said housing developments are required to directly connect to past, current, or future economic development efforts. She said the link between housing and economic development could include:

New job creation within the last several years

An opportunity to attract a new business with the development of workforce housing

Expansion plans by an existing local business

A pending economic development project that will require additional housing

Job retention of a local business dependent upon adequate housing development

“We remain committed to finding creative ways to assist developers in finding the funding they need to get projects started,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Housing is critical to economic development and we must continue to invest in housing in order to attract new businesses and new residents to the state.”

The Governor said SHOVL is available for housing developers who want to construct housing developments in communities with populations of 10,000 or less. She said it will offer a no-interest loan of up to $25,000 and require a 20% match. Loans are available to private developers, nonprofit organizations or local governments.

“Rural housing development often lacks something that can jump-start the process. The SHOVL program will provide that spark,” Housing Specialist, Randy Speaker said.

For more information about the SHOVL program, click HERE.

