Free composting soil to be distributed at north Topeka Dillons for Earth Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is offering free compost soil at its north Topeka location in honor of Earth Day.

Earth Day is Friday, April 22 and for the second year in a row, a truck delivered the load Thursday with double the amount compared to the previous year.

Just stop by the store off Rochester rd., north of Highway 24, after 11:00 a.m. with your bags, buckets, and shovels that Friday morning to pick up some dirt.

The grocery chain partners with Missouri organics to bring in the soil made completely from recycled organic waste.

