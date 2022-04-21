Four arrested after heroin found in four separate incidents in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people are behind bars after heroin was found in two separate traffic stops and a search warrant execution in Topeka on Tuesday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday, April 19, four people were arrested after drug investigations as the result of two traffic stops and a search warrant.

On Tuesday deputies with the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force said they stopped a gray 2010 Dodge Caliber in the 4200 block of SW 6th St. for a traffic violation. During the investigation, they said they found heroin in the Caliber.

During this stop, deputies said they arrested Tara C. Pittman, 34, of Topeka, for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later on Tuesday, deputies said another traffic stop was conducted in the 2000 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.

This time, deputies said they arrested Robert M. Smith, 40, of Detroit, was arrested for possession of an opiate with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following both traffic stops, deputies said a search warrant was also served in the 1900 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. where a large amount of heroin was found inside a home.

During the search, deputies said they arrested Bradley L. Hanvey, 31, and Logan N. Martin, 28, both of Topeka, for possession of an opiate with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.