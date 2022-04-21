Advertisement

Former SHHS standout Trey Brown tapped to lead Cair Paravel

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cair Paravel’s boys basketball team will welcome a new coaching staff this season.

The Lions announced Wednesday head coach Mike Malloy and assistant coach Steven Hastert have both retired.

Former Shawnee Heights High School basketball standout Trey Brown will take over as head coach, effective immediately.

Brown helped lead the Thunderbirds to a 5A state championship in 2017. He went on to play college basketball at Missouri Western before transferring to MidAmerica Nazarene.

He just wrapped up his senior season, where he averaged 13.4 points per game.

