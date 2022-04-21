Former K-State president chief of staff honored with leadership award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The former chief of staff for the president of Kansas State University has been honored with a leadership award for her unwavering skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce says at its 2022 graduation ceremonies on April 19, it named Linda Cook as the recipient of the 2022 Lyle Butler Distinguished Leadership Award.

The Chamber noted that Cook recently retired from Kansas State University as chief of staff to the president and was a 2019 Leadership Manhattan graduate.

At each year’s leadership graduation ceremony, the Chamber said the Lyle Butler Distinguished Leadership Award recognizes one alumnus for exemplary community service. The 2021 recipient, Tom Phillips, explained how the committee looked at Butler’s body of work and how he approached leadership in Manhattan when it made its decision.

The Chamber said the committee looked for someone who had proven a long-term commitment of engagement in the community, a problem solver, a consensus-builder, and a collaborative leader in an individual focused on the well-being of the entire community who always has a positive attitude, humility and empathy.

As chief of staff at K-State, the Chamber said Cook served as a member of the president’s cabinet to help lead and coordinate community affairs for the University and represents the office on issues related to the economic development initiatives for Manhattan and Riley Co.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber said Cook’s vision, strategic planning and leadership skills were critical to the University, the City and the boards she served, which include the Chamber Board, Flint Hills Regional Council, Landon Lecture Series and K-State Alumni Association.

The Chamber congratulated Cook on a well-deserved award, as well as the entire Leadership Manhattan Class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.