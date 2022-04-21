Advertisement

Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week serves up special deals(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re right in the middle of Downtown Restaurant Week in Topeka so you still have time to try something new.

Now through April 24th, fourteen restaurants in downtown Topeka are offering something special to their guests to promote downtown activity.

At The Pennant, you’ll walk in to a galaxy far far away.

“With the Star Wars theme pop up bar, we just like to try and pick out different pop culture themes that we think will go over well,” Todd Renner, general manager at the Pennant. “We just kind of decorate the bar and update our menu to make it more themed.”

In addition, they are offering even more in honor of downtown restaurant week.

“It gives us an opportunity to highlight feature menu items that we haven’t tried before, we’ve brought on five new menu items,” said Renner.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating. Many are offering plenty of new dishes, creative cocktails, and discount prices.

Hazel Hill Chocolate hopes you leave room for dessert.

“You can dine at any participating restaurant downtown during restaurant week, bring us your receipt and we’re going to take five dollars off,” said Nick Xidis.

With restrictions easing and COVID cases going down, business owners say the downtown restaurant week crowds give them a new hope.

“Honestly to see the crowds coming back it makes you feel good inside to see that turn and it makes me feel hopeful I guess is the word I’m looking for,” said Renner.

“You know we’re starting to see events and other things happening,” said Nick Xidis. “We have just missed for the last few years it’s so exciting to see people coming down and enjoying what’s here but also enjoying the great company of the people of downtown Topeka and Shawnee County,” said Xidis.

For more information on Downtown Restaurant Week click here.

