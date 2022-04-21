Crews extinguish couch fire on front porch of downtown Topeka residence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a couch fire early Thursday on the front porch of a downtown Topeka residence, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 3:10 a.m. Thursday at a home at 333 S.W. Harrison, on the west edge of downtown Topeka.

Upon their arrival, crews found a couch on the front porch of the residence was on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and kept it from spreading inside the structure.

There were no immediate reports of damage. No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the blaze, weren’t immediately available.

