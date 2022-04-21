Contractors will pay for damage to car hit by debris at the 911 N. Kansas Ave. demolition site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Interim City Manager Bill Cochran said Topeka police immediately informed him of equipment sending a wall falling into NOTO’s main road Wednesday.

A fence is around the site but that doesn’t stop walkers and drivers from going up and down the strip.

13 News has obtained two videos from people who witnessed the top part of a wall fall showing the debris hit a parked car and nearly hit one driving by.

Cochran said the car sustained substantial damage. The contractors, Koenig Excavation and Grading, will pay for the damage as part of their insurance. He said the event has nothing to do with the structure’s safety but with how the contractors acted.

He doesn’t know the amount or who owns the vehicle. The city will work with the vehicle’s owner to get them reimbursed.

“At this point, the majority of the wall is down and so we won’t have to worry about it again fortunately for this particular situation but those are things now we will definitely take into consideration when we do certain demolitions in certain areas.”

Cochran stands by the decision to hire Keonig to take down the building.

Building co-owner Dave Jackson fought the demolition saying the structure was stable and asked the city to work with him to save the building, but Cochran said again -- it took years to get to this point.

