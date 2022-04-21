Advertisement

Contractors will pay for damage to car hit by debris at the 911 N. Kansas Ave. demolition site

911 North Kansas Avenue demolition site (April 21, 2022)
911 North Kansas Avenue demolition site (April 21, 2022)(WIBW/Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Interim City Manager Bill Cochran said Topeka police immediately informed him of equipment sending a wall falling into NOTO’s main road Wednesday.

A fence is around the site but that doesn’t stop walkers and drivers from going up and down the strip.

13 News has obtained two videos from people who witnessed the top part of a wall fall showing the debris hit a parked car and nearly hit one driving by.

Cochran said the car sustained substantial damage. The contractors, Koenig Excavation and Grading, will pay for the damage as part of their insurance. He said the event has nothing to do with the structure’s safety but with how the contractors acted.

He doesn’t know the amount or who owns the vehicle. The city will work with the vehicle’s owner to get them reimbursed.

“At this point, the majority of the wall is down and so we won’t have to worry about it again fortunately for this particular situation but those are things now we will definitely take into consideration when we do certain demolitions in certain areas.”

Cochran stands by the decision to hire Keonig to take down the building.

Building co-owner Dave Jackson fought the demolition saying the structure was stable and asked the city to work with him to save the building, but Cochran said again -- it took years to get to this point.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Renee Lynn Larson
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
Joseph Vonsoosten
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to meet someone thought to be a child
Zachary Ford (left) and Michael R. P. Wilkins (right)
Pair arrested after deputies led on chase through North Topeka

Latest News

Composting can divert food waste from the landfill and create a nutrient-rich resource for...
Free composting soil to be distributed at north Topeka Dillons for Earth Day
Manhattan Area Technical College cuts ribbon for new FESTO Industrial Engineering Lab
Manhattan Area Technical College cuts ribbon for new FESTO Industrial Engineering Lab
The long-time owner of a Topeka spa is putting down her apron.
Owner of 40-year-old Spa hangs up the apron
The United Way of Greater Topeka put together an event meant to get people involved in...
United Way Volunteer Event connects Topekans with nonprofits
Rob Hays finished third in his division at the Boston Marathon
Topeka High assistant principal wins bronze medal at Boston Marathon