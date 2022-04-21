Advertisement

Babyganics issues voluntary recall of one of its products

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Babyganics has issued a voluntary recall for some of its bubble bath due to the presence of the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae.

According to the FDA, the bacteria doesn’t usually cause healthy individuals to become sick, but it could pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, like diaper rash.

The FDA says infants may be more susceptible than adults.

According to Babyganics, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the voluntary recall at this time.

The specific products involved in the recall include: Babyganics 20-ounce chamomile verbena bubble bath, UPC 8 13277 01375 4, with lot codes Y314 and Y315 found at the bottom of the packaging and contained in a white plastic bottle with a green plastic lid.

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.

