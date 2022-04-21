Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation holds first in-person breakfast in 3 years

Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams gave his usual "State of the District" address, before...
Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams gave his usual "State of the District" address, before recognizing certain students and staff for their outstanding efforts across the last school year.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation held its annual breakfast this morning.

It was the first time they’ve been able to hold it in-person since before the pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams gave his usual “State of the District” address, before recognizing certain students and staff for their outstanding efforts across the last school year. Washburn Rural students were there to provide some wonderful music as well.

The breakfast is also a way to raise funding to help the Foundation make improvements and new opportunities throughout the district.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Renee Lynn Larson
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband
Joseph Vonsoosten
Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to meet someone thought to be a child
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
Zachary Ford (left) and Michael R. P. Wilkins (right)
Pair arrested after deputies led on chase through North Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Kansas among most unsafe states during COVID pandemic
FILE
KDHE launches new certification program for community health workers
Aggieville Vision
1st phase of Aggieville Vision to close part of N. Manhattan Ave. on Monday
FILE
Kansas receives annual $61.3 million in tobacco settlement