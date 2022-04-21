Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation holds first in-person breakfast in 3 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation held its annual breakfast this morning.

It was the first time they’ve been able to hold it in-person since before the pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams gave his usual “State of the District” address, before recognizing certain students and staff for their outstanding efforts across the last school year. Washburn Rural students were there to provide some wonderful music as well.

The breakfast is also a way to raise funding to help the Foundation make improvements and new opportunities throughout the district.

