1st phase of Aggieville Vision to close part of N. Manhattan Ave. on Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The first phase of the Aggieville Vision project will start with the closure of North Manhattan Ave. between Fremont and Moro St. on Monday.

The City of Manhattan says construction is set to start on Monday, April 25, on N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville. The road will be closed from Fremont to Moro St. through the fall of 2022.

The City said McCown Gordon will start work Monday on the next phase of the Aggieville Vision. The full project will include N Manhattan Ave. from Fremont to Bluemont Ave. to reconstruct the street, sidewalks, water lines and storm sewer.

According to the City, the first phase will be completed between Fremont to Moro. Detours will be made known around the construction area to main access to Aggieville and the recently opened Parking Garage.

Detours for Aggieville Vision phase 1 construction. (City of Manhattan)

During this phase, the City said the Aggieville Parking Garage will be accessible only through the intersection of 14th and Laramie St. The public parking lot north of Laramie will remain open and is accessible from 12th St.

The City noted that the $6 million project was approved by the City Commission on Dec. 21, 2021. It said revenue from Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance district and through the 0.5% Economic Recovery and Relief sales tax approved by Manhattan voters - which is set to start on Jan. 1, 2023 - are anticipated to pay for the project.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.