Wednesday forecast: Scattered showers and storms today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today mainly along and east of Highway 75. Some of the storms in the east could become strong to marginally severe. Temperatures today will be in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with breezy south winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting over 30 mph. A cold front this afternoon will shift our winds to be northwest this evening before returning from the southeast on Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Slight risk for a few storms to become severe. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Storms on Thursday afternoon could become strong to severe with a low chance for strong winds and large hail as well as a low chance for a tornado, mainly in Central Kansas. Otherwise, Thursday will be warm and breezy. A warm front crosses through Thursday evening keeping us warm in the mid 60s Thursday night hanging onto a chance for scattered showers and storms. We clear the skies and heat up for Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will also be breezy Friday from the south at 20 to 30 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Models are keeping most of the rain Friday night into Saturday morning mainly in central KS before it moves into eastern Kansas Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Gusts 30-45 mph are possible Friday and Saturday. There is a chance for these storms to be strong to severe in Central Kansas and it is uncertain if the system will keep that energy as it moves into Northeast Kansas by Saturday. The risk for strong storms Sunday is very low.

We are cooler Sunday and sunnier beginning Monday with temperatures next week starting off in the mid 60s for highs and low 40s for lows.

Taking Action:

If you are outside this week and you hear thunder, go inside because you are in danger and close enough to be struck by lightning. Keep checking back daily for updates to any changes to this weather pattern.

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

