Wamego baseball breaks state record for stolen bases in a game

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego baseball broke a 28-year-old state record for stolen bases in a game Tuesday.

The Red Raiders recorded 20 in their 16-4 win over Marysville. Blue Valley Northwest set the previous record with 13 in 1994.

”They just have an aggressive mindset,” Wamego head coach Weston Moody said. “A lot of those stolen bases were them just kind of green lighting on the base pass. I told them, ‘You guys have free rein with stealing bases.’ As the game was going along I was giving them more free rein, and they were taking them.”

Lane Jeanneret and Chase Cottam each had four; Dawson Tajchman and Jace Jager added three each.

“Our guys are fast,” Moody said. “There’s not a single kid in the lineup where I’m like, ‘This kid can’t steal.’”

Wednesday’s record isn’t the only one fans could see out of Boomtown this season.

“We have five guys that have over 10 stolen bases right now on the season, and our school record is 15,” Moody said. “So we could essentially have four or five guys that could break the school record for steals in a season in the next double-header.”

Wamego returns to action Thursday to host Silver Lake.

CONFIRMED: Congrats to @Wamegobaseball for setting state record for single game steals with 20 last night! Breaks nearly thirty year old record of 13. Congrats on a record setting performance! @WamegoSports @coachletsgo — KS Sports HoF (@kshof) April 20, 2022

