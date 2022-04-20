Advertisement

Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband

Renee Lynn Larson
Renee Lynn Larson(Wabaunsee Co. Jail)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 54-year-old woman is facing charges for shooting her husband last week in rural Wabaunsee Co.

Sheriff Rob Hoskins tells 13 NEWS the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 15th at 15979 Cattleman Rd.

When deputies arrived, they found a 59-year-old male inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hoskins says 54-year-old Renee Lynn Larson shot her husband in a “domestic quarrel.”

The victim was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka with non-life threatening injuries. His name was not released.

Larson is being held in the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery.

