Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 54-year-old woman is facing charges for shooting her husband last week in rural Wabaunsee Co.

Sheriff Rob Hoskins tells 13 NEWS the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 15th at 15979 Cattleman Rd.

When deputies arrived, they found a 59-year-old male inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hoskins says 54-year-old Renee Lynn Larson shot her husband in a “domestic quarrel.”

The victim was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka with non-life threatening injuries. His name was not released.

Larson is being held in the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery.

