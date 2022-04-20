Advertisement

University of Kansas Medical Center official under investigation for possibly sharing child pornography

Federal court records reveal the Graduate Medical Education Administrator at the University of...
Federal court records reveal the Graduate Medical Education Administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for possibly sharing child pornography.
By Emily Rittman and Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Federal court records reveal the Graduate Medical Education Administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for possibly sharing child pornography.

According to a search warrant filed during the investigation, the Department of Homeland Security received information from undercover agents in Detroit who were conducting undercover chats on the mobile messaging app Kik in February.

Agents say they encountered several users posting child sexual abuse material.

The undercover agents say they chatted with a user that used the screen name " jdkcmo.”

They shared the contents of those chats with Kansas City investigators.

Agents requested subscriber information and the IP address associated with the account and say their investigation revealed the account was associated with Bardia Behravesh.

Agents say the subscriber sent approximately 67 videos depicting child sexual abuse material in the Kik group between February 10th-February 21st.

Kansas City investigators did search Behravesh’s home for computers, software, hard drives and any other electronic evidence of viewing or sharing child pornography.

A University of Kansas Medical Center spokesperson confirmed Behravesh is a Graduate Medical Education Administrator.

“While we cannot comment on allegations such as this, KU Medical Center expects its employees to conduct themselves lawfully and appropriately,” the medical center said in a statement. “Because this is a personnel matter we will not be committing further.”

The federal investigation is ongoing and Behravesh has not been charged.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested as a search warrant is served at a Topeka CBD shop on April 20, 2022.
Two detained as search warrant served at Topeka cannabis shop on 4/20
Renee Lynn Larson
Wabaunsee Co. woman accused of shooting husband
After weeks of abestos abatement and more than a year since an arson fire, demolition on the...
As demolition continues, so does lawsuit against White Lakes’ owners
Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase
Liberto Rey Rodriguez
Fugitive arrested following chase through Jackson Co.

Latest News

Villanova head coach Jay Wright watches during practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college...
Reports: Villanova’s Jay Wright to retire after 21 seasons
Evergy employees donated their time Wednesday, April 20, to get the Topeka Zoo ready for their...
Evergy employees help Zoo prepare for summer
According to the nonprofit Prison Fellowship, 1 in 3 Americans has had some level of...
Artist paints over prison stigma with message of hope
Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec close to connecting trails from SW 29th to Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec close to connecting trails from SW 29th to Lake Shawnee
Evergy employees donated their time Wednesday, April 20, to get the Topeka Zoo ready for their...
Evergy employees help Zoo prepare for summer