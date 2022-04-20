United Way celebrates community discussion enhanced by pandemic restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representatives of several Topeka community organizations gathered tonight to celebrate a tradition born from the pandemic.

United Way of Greater Topeka commemorated two years of weekly zoom calls between community partners. The calls host representatives from nearly 50 area nonprofits and community agencies, from the Topeka Rescue Mission and SENT to the Shawnee County Health Department and Topeka Public Schools.

The first meeting was called as a way to discuss the emerging needs and ways to pull together as the pandemic began in March 2020.

“One thing that the pandemic certainly did was open all of our eyes about how we can do things better and how we can support each other and work together in different ways,” UWGT President/CEO Jessica Lehnherr. “We all had to lean on each other in different circumstances. This meeting was an opportunity for us to immediately talk with each other and share ideas on how we can help each other out better.”

Even as the pandemic subsides, Lehnherr says the meetings will continue as a way to address new challenges that arise.

UWGT (convener), Habitat for Humanity, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Cornerstone, Community Action, Topeka Rescue Mission, Family Service and Guidance Center, Kansas Legal Services, Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc., Child Care Aware of Northeast Kansas, Harvesters, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, YWCA of Northeast Kansas, East Topeka Senior Center, Communities in Schools of Mid-America, GraceMed Topeka, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Topeka Public Schools, Valeo Behavioral Health, Shawnee County Extension, Shawnee County Health Department, Mirror, Inc., Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging, Evergy, Kansas Gas Service, Doorstep, SENT, Omni Circle Group, Prevention and Resiliency Services, City of Topeka, Salvation Army, Community Resources Council and others.

