Topeka man arrested after alleged attempt to meet someone thought to be a child

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Osage Co. bars after he allegedly tried to meet up with someone he thought was a child.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, April 20, an investigation was conducted regarding the online solicitation of a child by an adult.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Joseph A. Vonsoosten, 39, of Topeka, as he had made plans to meet with someone he believed to be a child.

The Sheriff’s Office said Vonsoosten was booked into the Osage Co. Jail for electronic solicitation and attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

